MLW has reportedly claimed that WWE is tampering with MLW talent contracts. According to PWInsider, MLW's attorneys engaged with WWE's attorneys over the issue this week.

An MLW source told PWInsider that the promotion had evidence against WWE.

According to talent contracts, talent is forbidden to work with WWE. It's considered a breach of contract to have any direct communication with the company.

It was also noted that the situation had nothing to do with former WWE star and current MLW star Davey Boy Smith Jr. being on WWE's The Bump this past Wednesday but with other multiple MLW talent.

WWE sources reportedly downplayed the allegations.

