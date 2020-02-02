Announced at last night's MLW Fightland TV tapings, MLW and Dragon Gate have formed a partnership. Major League Wrestling's Court Bauer said the working relationship between MLW and Dragon Gate is "coming soon."

"The gate to the Americas has been opened. @MLW x @dragongate_pro," Bauer wrote on Twitter.

Post Wrestling reported the two companies had been in talks and signed the deal over the past week. MLW wants to bring Dragon Gate talent to the States, once they go through the process of securing their visas. This process can take time, so no word yet on when talent will begin making appearances.

As noted, MLW signed with ICM Partners, who will sell TV and streaming rights for MLW. MLW Studios will also launch, which will create original scripted and non-scripted programming for the promotion.