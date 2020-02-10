Major League Wrestling's Fusion TV show is headed to France.

MLW announced today that they have signed a content agreement with Webedia to broadcast their flagship series, MLW Fusion.

MLW Fusion will begin airing on Webedia tonight at 21:00 Paris time, and the streaming platform will continue to air first-run episodes each Monday night.

"This partnership marks an important step for MLW in France as we team up with an extraordinary partner in Webedia to present the league and its premier content," MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer said. "Major League Wrestling's content is a must have for all TV platforms, especially to target Millennial sports fans.

"Webedia is the perfect fit for MLW's global content strategy."

MLW also recently announced a working relationship with Dragon Gate, as well as a big event in conjunction with AAA in Tijuana, Mexico on Friday, March 13 at the historic Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.