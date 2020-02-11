RAW Tag Team Champion Murphy recently spoke with UK Metro and admitted that it was hard being on WWE 205 Live when the show goes on right after SmackDown goes off the air in the arenas each night. 205 Live Superstars often perform in smaller crowds due to fans leaving after the blue brand show ends on Friday nights.

Murphy compared 205 Live to the local band following AC/DC, and said the talented roster deserves a greater spotlight.

"Yeah, 205 had the hardest job because we went on after the main show," Murphy said. "We were the local band following AC/DC – so we went out there when the crowds have already seen all the stars that they wanted to.

"We had a tough job to get these fans that want to go home, and get them onto their seats. It made our jobs really hard, but it made it a great learning experience to work in front of those crowds and bring them back."

Murphy, a one-time WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion who had a run on 205 Live from 2018-2019, said 205 Live had the best in-ring product, at least during his run, but it was unfortunate that it wasn't given the spotlight that it deserved.

"It's only made me a better performer, but 205 was some of the best in-ring product in the world. It was just unfortunate that it wasn't showcased to the best of its ability, I believe. But it did have the best in-ring product," Murphy said.

Murphy previously worked the NXT brand from 2013-2017, and once held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Wesley Blake. Despite the title reign and the lengthy run, which had its ups & downs, Murphy believes he wasn't pushed as he should've been in NXT.

"205 was the door opening for me. People ask me about NXT – and I always correct them and say, 'I'm not NXT, I'm 205 Live.' It is my home, it was my birth. NXT – I've said it before, I'll say it again – they missed this ship, so to speak. You can tell by the quality that I produced," Murphy said.