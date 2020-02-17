As seen above, MVP appeared on the "Hall of Fame" podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and confirmed that he is starting as a Producer for WWE. He also did not rule out a future TV appearance.

"I'm gonna go ahead and give you the scoop," MVP told Booker. "Whether or not I'll be seen on WWE television more has yet to be seen, because I don't make those decisions. I would definitely make myself available for an on-screen role in some capacity, but I'll be joining the team as a backstage Producer. So, there's your scoop."

The former WWE United States Champion later talked about being an active pro wrestler and then waking up one day with everything changing.

"You know one day the end is gonna come," MVP said. "You know it's going to happen one day, but when you're young and touring the world, and you're making money, you're a pro wrestler. That seems like a million years away, and then one day you wake up, you got gray on your chin, your back hurts, and you realize 20 years just went by. 'What happened?'"

As noted, MVP is scheduled to be at tonight's RAW from Everett, WA, possibly to transition into the new role. He returned last week to host The VIP Lounge with Drew McIntyre, after making a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble last month. He lost to Rey Mysterio on the post-Rumble RAW and indicated that could be the end of his in-ring career, at least for now.