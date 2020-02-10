Former WWE United States Champion MVP will be returning to WWE RAW tonight.

As seen above in the video with Sarah Schreiber, MVP revealed that he will be bringing back The VIP Lounge on tonight's RAW from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

MVP's guest for the return of The VIP Lounge will be Drew McIntyre, who is set to challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in April.

MVP returned to WWE during the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event last month. He then lost to Rey Mysterio the next night on RAW. It's been reported that MVP is back on a limited basis, and that he will not be working a regular schedule or anything close to that.

