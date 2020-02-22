In the video above, Naomi unboxed her new Funko Pop! figure during her signature entrance.

Naomi has other things to be excited for after defeating Carmella on last night's SmackDown to get a shot at Bayley's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Super ShowDown on February 27 in Saudi Arabia. In the clip below, Naomi spoke to Kayla Braxton about her upcoming match.

"I pushed through, I did what I had to do, and the best woman won on this night," Naomi said. "And I'm so excited and thankful for this opportunity to make history once again—if I become champ—but also being one of the women to go to Saudi Arabia and perform in a championship match. It's history."

Bayley vs. Naomi will be the first women's championship match in Saudi Arabia. Back in October, Natalya and Lacey Evans wrestled the first-ever women's match in the country.

WWE Super ShowDown will begin at 11 am ET for the Kickoff, the main card begins at 12 pm ET.