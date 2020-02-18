Naomi is reportedly scheduled to receive a title shot at WrestleMania 36.

Naomi vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is the current plan for WrestleMania 36, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live.

As we've noted, Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature Carmella vs. Naomi with the winner going on to Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia to challenge Bayley for the title on February 27. There's no word yet on if they plan to do Carmella vs. Bayley in Saudi Arabia, and then Naomi vs. Bayley at WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is already confirmed for WrestleMania 36, and Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is rumored. There's been no talk about another WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal being held this year.

Stay tuned for updated on the SmackDown Women's Title chase and the WrestleMania 36 card.