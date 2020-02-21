Naomi and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will make history when they do battle for the title at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia next week.

This will be the first-ever women's title match in the Kingdom. Natalya defeated Lacey Evans at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year, but there was no title on the line.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Naomi defeat Carmella to become the new #1 contender and earn the title shot at Super ShowDown. Naomi vs. Bayley had been rumored for WrestleMania 36, but there's no word yet on if that is actually in the plans.

WWE returns to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27 for Super ShowDown from Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 12pm ET, and we will have live coverage as it happens.

Below is the current announced card for WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

WWE Title Match

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Naomi vs. Bayley (c)

Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy

AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

Steel Cage Match

King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns