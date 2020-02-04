Natalya paid tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna before last night's RAW loss to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, as seen in the tweets below.

Natalya wore purple and yellow arm bands during the match, which are the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kobe, Gianna and 7 others died last week in a helicopter crash. Kobe was 41 and his daughter was 13.

Natalya tweeted about the tribute and wrote, "The last week has put so much in perspective for me. You've got to strive for greatness. You've got to pay it forward. You have to love with all of your heart. #Raw [purple heart emoji] [yellow heart emoji] #mambaforever"

You can see the related tweets below: