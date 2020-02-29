Tonight at ROH Gateway to Honor, RUSH defeated PCO and Mark Haskins to become the new ROH World Champion.
RUSH is a two time ROH World Champion. He first won the title at Death Before Dishonor XVII. His title reign ended at Final Battle (2019) after PCO defeated him.
ROH Gateway to Honor took place at the Family Arena in St. Charles, MO.
