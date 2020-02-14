AEW star Jon Moxley filed to trademark the "Jon Moxley" name on Friday, February 7.

The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) for the trademark:

"Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts. FIRST USE: 20040000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20040000"

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20040000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20040000"

Moxley then filed to trademark the "Mox" name the next day, February 8. The same use descriptions were filed with the USPTO:

"Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts. FIRST USE: 20040000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20040000"

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20040000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20040000"

These trademarks were filed by Toledo, Ohio lawyer Michael E. Dockins, the same attorney who has done recent filings for The Revival and several AEW stars.