Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.
Tonight's NXT "Takeover: Portland" event saw Riddle and Dunne defeat Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era to win the titles.
This is the first title reign for The BroserWeights, who earned the title shot by teaming up for the first time and then winning the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. O'Reilly and Fish won the titles back on August 28, 2019 from The Street Profits on NXT TV.
Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon:
Peep the threads. ??????#NXTTakeOver @SuperKingofBros @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/9FGMbOm6Vk— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
Hide ya limbs. @PeteDunneYxB is on the hunt! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/htBypNrycD— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
Had to.#NXTTakeOver @KORcombat @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/xuFknfAeBO— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
.@SuperKingofBros leads the NXT Universe in a very special sing-a-long at #NXTTakeOver: Portland! @PeteDunneYxB @KORcombat @theBobbyFish— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/D4bBv4NNBn
That UE synchrony.@KORcombat @theBobbyFish #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/xAtWFJUhrA— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 17, 2020
BROTONS FOR EVERYONE!#NXTTakeOver @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/7Pl5CMoXtV— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
LOCK THE SYSTEM. ??@KORcombat @theBobbyFish #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/9sguWR2jQB— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
Cheers to your NEW NXT Tag Team Champions, The #BroserWeights!!!!@SuperKingofBros @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/jIvpawY4g3— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
The #BroserWeights out here collecting alllll that gold.@PeteDunneYxB & @SuperKingofBros are your new NXT Tag Team Champions!!!! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/yT37wxmhHi— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020