Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Tonight's NXT "Takeover: Portland" event saw Riddle and Dunne defeat Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era to win the titles.

This is the first title reign for The BroserWeights, who earned the title shot by teaming up for the first time and then winning the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. O'Reilly and Fish won the titles back on August 28, 2019 from The Street Profits on NXT TV.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon: