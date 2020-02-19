AEW has released a video of smoking filling their Steel Cage structure inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia this afternoon.

Tonight's Dynamite episode from Atlanta will feature the first-ever AEW Steel Cage Match as Cody Rhodes takes on Wardlow.

Below is the new video from AEW's Instagram account, along with the photo of the cage we posted earlier today and the line-up for tonight.

* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb in his AEW in-ring debut

* Tag Team Battle Royal with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders for a title shot at Revolution

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega defend their titles against The Lucha Bros

* Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow in the first-ever AEW Steel Cage match

* Britt Baker will be in action