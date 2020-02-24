AEW continues to fuel rumors and speculation on The Dark Order and their leader, The Exalted One.

As seen in the new tweet below, AEW posted a message from the group, apparently to tease the upcoming arrival of The Exalted One. The message reads like this:

EVERYBODY LIVES

EVERYBODY DIES

THE EXALTED ONE IS NEAR

THE EXALTED ONE ARRIVES

There's still no solid word on who is planned for the big reveal, but there continues to be rumors on WWE RAW Superstar Matt Hardy being involved with the group. Hardy's WWE contract is set to expire on Sunday, March 1.

Evil Uno of The Dark Order posted the same message to his Twitter account, and he made another tease in a plug for his Instagram account. Stu Grayson of The Dark Order is also teasing a reveal for the group. He posted some comments that fans say sound like they would come from Hardy himself.

"WE ARE ONE. And we can not die. #joindarkorder #bornandbredforcombat #imwithaew

#aewontnt #aewrevolution," Grayson posted to Instagram.

Grayson and AEW music producer Rukus also posted teasers for the limited release of The Dark Order's theme song this Tuesday, noting that it won't start streaming until March.

