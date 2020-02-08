NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has held onto the NWA World Heavyweight Championship for over a year, after he defeated Cody for the title at the NWA 70th Anniversary show. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Aldis shared his dream opponent and why he would like the match to take place at Starrcade for his title.

"The ultimate culmination of this [being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion] journey and given the historical context of all of this would be Triple H at Starrcade," Aldis said. "Here's a guy who, if you go back and look at his stuff in the early 2000s, clearly was trying to replicate the feel and the presence and the ora of Harley Race, Ric Flair, Dory Funk Jr, Jack Brisco and guys like that. I've heard he has a replica of the ten pounds of gold in a case in his office, and it's like clearly he holds this [NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship] in high esteem.

"I know it might seem that there is this sort of weird bitterness or energy or negativity towards me and WWE, but I have nothing but love for those guys and they have been very good to us [NWA]. There is quite a steady communication between the NWA and WWE about various different things and its very positive. If I go to stuff with Mickie [James], everyones really cool, everyone's watching the stuff."

Aldis noted that he believes that a match with Triple H could actually happen some day.

"Why couldn't it?" Aldis asked. "People didn't think the match with me and Cody couldn't happen. It's not like they have to work out some sort of long term, set in stone agreement, let's make a prize fight, for me, I always envisioned it would happen at Starrcade."

WWE has hosted three Starrcade special event house shows to date, with the last one being during this past December. The main event on the show featured "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeating Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship in a steel cage match. Aldis explained his disappointment with the company's take on the event with Van Vliet during their interview.

"That ain't Starrcade," Aldis said. "How is this Starrcade? It's not even a pay-per-view, they're free to do whatever they want with it, but it's like do you not think there's an opportunity there to make it really cool and special?"

