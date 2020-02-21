Ring of Honor has announced the first women's match for the upcoming 18th Anniversary pay-per-view.

The match will see Nicole Savoy do battle with Session Moth Martina in singles action.

This will be Martina's second match for ROH as she defeated Sumie Sakai back at ROH Free Enterprise on February 9. Savoy defeated Sakai in her first ROH match last year and then teamed with her to defeat Angelina Love and Mandy Leon in January. She is returning for the 18th Anniversary pay-per-view after losing to Sakai at Honor Reigns Supreme in January.

ROH's 18th Anniversary pay-per-view takes place on Friday, March 13 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.

Below is the updated card for the pay-per-view:

ROH World Television Title Match

Bandido vs. Dragon Lee (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (c)

Dealer's Choice Match

Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Dan Maff vs. Tyler Bateman

Winner earns future shot at any title.

Slex vs. Adam Brooks in his debut

The Briscoes vs. Joe Hendry and Dalton Castle

Nicole Savoy vs. Session Moth Martina