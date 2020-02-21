The Bella Twins are teasing a big announcement for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

As noted, The Bella Twins will return to WWE TV on tonight's SmackDown for "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss. WWE apparently pulled Bliss' co-host Nikki Cross from the segment earlier this week.

Nikki Bella posted about the segment on Instagram yesterday and said she and sister Brie Bella, and their "baby bumps will be making a HUGE announcement" during the segment with Bliss. She teased a ring return, but that's not possible because they are both pregnant.

"@thebriebella and I as well as our baby bumps will be making a HUGE announcement on A Moment of Bliss with @alexa_bliss_wwe_ & @nikkicrosswwe Maybe tag champs can do it pregnant ;) Super excited to see the Bella Army, all of the WWE Superstars, production team and crew! Trying to find an outfit today was sooo tough my goodness but think I found something good bc my jerseys and shorts are definitely not fitting me at the moment lol Tune in 8pm EST only on @foxtv," Nikki wrote on Thursday.

We've noted how The Bella Twins are rumored for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class, and speculation is that the induction could be confirmed during tonight's show. That could be the announcement that Nikki was referring to.

On a related note, Nikki tweeted about seeing her baby for the first time during a doctor visit today. Nikki is expecting her first child while Brie is expecting her second. They are due within 2 weeks of each other.

Nikki wrote, "I got to see my baby today! Our baby was flexing for us lol it was sooo cute! At 16 weeks I feel like they already have a personality. [smiling face emoji] I'm so on cloud nine it's crazy! [red heart emoji] N"

Stay tuned for updates on The Bellas and tonight's SmackDown. You can see Nikki's related posts below: