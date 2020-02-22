NJPW star Manabu Nakanishi finished up his 28-year wrestling career earlier today at his retirement event in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. During his time in NJPW, Nakanishi was a one-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, and one-time NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion. He also won the Young Lion Cup in 1995 and the G1 Climax in 1999.

Hirooki Goto, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Manabu Nakanishi in the main event. After hitting High Fly Flow, Tanahashi pinned Nakanishi in his final match.

During his ceremony, Nakanishi's three tag partners gave him praise and many kind words. A lot of the NJPW roster came out to give handshakes and hugs, along with a group photo. Nakanishi thanked the fans as he talked about going from the Olympics to NJPW during his career.

"I may not wrestle again, but will always be a wrestler and will die a wrestler. I will take this knowledge into my second life," Nakanishi said.

Below are the full results:

* Gabrial Kidd and Tiger Mask defeated Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

* Taichi, El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Rocky Romero, Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, and Colt Cabana

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and SANADA defeated SHO, YOH, and Toa Henare

* Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa defeated Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and EVIL defeated Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI, and Tomohiro Ishii

