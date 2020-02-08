NJPW New Beginning in Osaka takes place early tomorrow at Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Live coverage will begin at 2 am ET (11 pm tonight, if you're on the west coast) and will stream on NJPW World and FITE.

The event will feature Tetsuya Naito defending both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against KENTA. The IWGP US, Jr. Heavyweight, and Jr. Tag Team Championships will also be defended.

Below is the final card:

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT AND INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. KENTA

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Ryu Lee

SANADA vs. Jay White

Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

SHO & YOH (c) vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare and Ryusuke Taguchi