NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo (Night 2) took place earlier today with Kazuchika Okada defeating Taichi in the main event. For Night 1 results, click here.

Below are the full results:

* Toa Henare defeated Yota Tsuji

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi and Tiger Mask defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuya Uemura

* El Phantasmo defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Robbie Eagles defeated Shingo Takagi, EVIL, and BUSHI

* Jon Moxley, SHO, YOH, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and DOUKI

* Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and Hiromu Takahashi defeated KENTA, Jay White, and Taiji Ishimori

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Will Ospreay (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Taichi

NJPW will continue the Road to the New Beginning on February 4, 5, and 6 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The New Beginning in Osaka will then take place on February 9 at Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage of the show, beginning at 2 at ET.

Below is the full card:

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT AND INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. KENTA

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Ryu Lee

SANADA vs. Jay White

Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. TAICHI and Zack Sabre Jr.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

SHO & YOH (c) vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare and Ryusuke Taguchi