The NJPW New Beginning USA Tour ended tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at the Coca-Cola Roxy. During the show, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay to become the new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

Below are the results:

* Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata defeated Alex Coughlin and Ren Narita

* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Misterioso

* Colt Cabana and Toru Yano defeated Jado and Yujiro Takahashi

* Chase Owens defeated Rocky Romero

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Rock 'N' Roll Express defeated Clark Connors, Alex Zayne, and TJP.

* Jeff Cobb defeated Lance Archer

* Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay (c) (IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match)

NJPW at the Roxy in Atlanta. Very nice set-up. @KIStrongStyle pic.twitter.com/E1mdogBBhM — BraveDirtyHaWk (@BraveDirtyHaWk) February 1, 2020