The NJPW New Beginning USA Tour ended tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at the Coca-Cola Roxy. During the show, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay to become the new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.
Below are the results:
* Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata defeated Alex Coughlin and Ren Narita
* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Misterioso
* Colt Cabana and Toru Yano defeated Jado and Yujiro Takahashi
* Chase Owens defeated Rocky Romero
* Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Rock 'N' Roll Express defeated Clark Connors, Alex Zayne, and TJP.
* Jeff Cobb defeated Lance Archer
* Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay (c) (IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match)
BREAKING: Guerrillas of Destiny have defeated FinJuice to become IWGP Tag Team Champions for the sixth time at New Beginning USA in Atlanta. More details to follow.#njnbgusa #NJoA pic.twitter.com/DdTe2vns6i— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 2, 2020