NJPW New Japan Road kicked off today in Korakuen Hall with NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi defeating Tomohiro Ishii in the main event.

Below are the results:

* Yota Tsuji defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, El Desperado, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay, & Yuya Uemura

* Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, & Colt Cabana defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, & Toa Henare

* Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, & Tiger Mask defeated Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, & BUSHI

* Bad Luck Fale, Jay White, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Juice Robinson, & David Finlay

* Sho & Yoh (c) defeated Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match)

* Shingo Takagi (c) defeated Tomohiro Ishii (IWGP NEVER Openweight Title Match)

At tomorrow's event on February 21, the main event will be IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga vs. Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi.