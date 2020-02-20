New Japan Pro Wrestling is planning a big event for London, England later this year.

There's no word yet on details but it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the idea is for the event to be on a similar scale as NJPW's 2019 Royal Quest event, which was held on August 31 at the Copper Box Arena in London. The next London event could be held at the same venue.

NJPW originally had plans to focus only on running shows in Japan and the United States in 2020, but those plans have changed.

On a related note, NJPW continues to pursue a new TV deal in the United States. The progress was described as "preliminary at best." NJPW was left without a TV home in the United States for the first time in 5 years after AXS TV nixed their deal a year early. It was noted on F4Wonline.com that NJPW officials chose not to sue AXS for breaking the contract.