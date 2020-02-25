NJPW announced the full card for the upcoming NJPW Anniversary event on March 3 at the sold-out Ota City Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The show will be headlined by IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito going against IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi in a non-title match. This will be the first time they have met in singles competition.

Below is the full card:

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

* Gabriel Kidd, Tiger Mask, and Yuji Nagata vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, and Minoru Suzuki

* Toa Henare, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. DOUKI, Taichi, and Zack Sabre Jr.

* SHO, YOH, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada vs. BUSHI, SANADA, EVIL, and Shingo Takagi

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi (Non-Title Match)

The New Japan Cup bracket was also announced with 32 entrants in this year's tournament, which begins on March 4. The winner receives not only the trophy cup, but gets a shot at Naito's IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships at Sakura Genesis on March 31 in Tokyo.

Below is the bracket and first round matches:

Left Bracket

* Togi Makabe vs. Jeff Cobb

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toa Henare

* Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens

* Colt Cabana vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

* Yuji Nagata vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Juice Robinson vs. Alex Coughlin

* David Finlay vs. Tanga Loa

Right Bracket

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi

* Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Mikey Nicholls vs. SANADA

* Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Karl Fredericks vs. KENTA

* Satoshi Kojima vs. EVIL

* Hirooki Goto vs. Yujiro Takahashi