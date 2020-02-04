NJPW Road to the New Beginning kicked off in Korakuen Hall with Chaos members SHO, YOH, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada defeating Suzuki-gun members Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Zack Sabre Jr, and Taichi in the main event.

Below the results:

* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Taiji Ishimori defeated Yuya Uemura

* Tomoaki Homa and Togi Makabe defeated Yota Tsuji and Toa Henare

* Manabu Nakanishi and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated DOUKI and Minoru Suzuki

* Hiromu Takahashi, EVIL, and Shingo Takagi defeated Robbie Eagles, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto

* El Phantasmo, Jay White, and KENTA defeated BUSHI, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito

* SHO, YOH, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Zack Sabre Jr, and Taichi

The next NJPW Road to the New Beginning event will be on Wednesday, February 5. The main event will be Bullet Club vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon.