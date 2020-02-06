The last night of NJPW Road To The New Beginning ended with the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions EVIL, BUSHI, and Shingo Takagi defeating Robbie Eagles, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii.

Below are the results:

* Yota Tsuji defeated Yuyu Uemura

* El Phantasmo defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Manabu Nakanishi and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Toa Henare and Tomoaki Honma

* SHO, YOH, and Will Ospreay defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, and Kazuchika Okada defeated DOUKI, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki

* SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Jay White, KENTA, and Taiji Ishimori

* EVIL, BUSHI, and Shingo Takagi (c) defeated Robbie Eagles, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match)

The next NJPW event will be on February 9 in Osaka at Osaka-Jo Hall.