The last night of NJPW Road To The New Beginning ended with the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions EVIL, BUSHI, and Shingo Takagi defeating Robbie Eagles, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii.
Below are the results:
* Yota Tsuji defeated Yuyu Uemura
* El Phantasmo defeated Gabriel Kidd
* Manabu Nakanishi and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Toa Henare and Tomoaki Honma
* SHO, YOH, and Will Ospreay defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, and Zack Sabre Jr.
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, and Kazuchika Okada defeated DOUKI, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki
* SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Jay White, KENTA, and Taiji Ishimori
* EVIL, BUSHI, and Shingo Takagi (c) defeated Robbie Eagles, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match)
The next NJPW event will be on February 9 in Osaka at Osaka-Jo Hall.