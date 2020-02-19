Earlier today NJPW held a retirement event for longtime referee, Tiger Hattori, who made his debut back in 1978. Hattori first began working with NJPW in 1982 and refereed his final match today where Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and SANADA, defeated Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto.

After the match, NJPW held Hattori's ceremony where Keiji Mutoh, Hiroshi Hase, The Great Kabuki, Riki Choshu, Katsuyori Shibata, and Antonio Inoki (via video) all made surprises appearances. Also during the ceremony, Hattori pinned Okada (counting the pin himself), not once, but twice.

Below are the full results:

* Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe defeated Gabriel Kidd, Yuya Uemura, and Yota Tsuji

* Will Ospreay, SHO, and YOH defeated Tiger Mask, Rocky Romero, and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated EVIL, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi

* Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi, and Yuji Nagata defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki

* Colt Cabana, Toru Yano, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Bad Luck Fale, Jay White, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga

* SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kazuchika Okada