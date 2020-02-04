Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the National Wrestling Alliance's weekly episodic, Powerrr. Today's show was taped from the GPB Studios in Atlanta Georgia, and streaming on the official NWA Facebook and Youtube Pages. Feel free to sound off in the comments, and enjoy the show.

Show opens with the NWA tag champions, Eli Drake and James Storm, interviewing each other. Drake asks Storm what he plans on doing on Tuesday nights. Storm says he'll be watching NWA.

A video package hyping the Thunder Rosa and Allysin Kay women's title rematch, which will main event tonight's episode.

NWA Powerrr Intro song.

Joe Galli welcomes us to another edition of NWA Powerrr from GPB Studios. He confirms the women's title bout will be the main event, then introduces Tim Storm to the interview table. Huge pop for Storm. Crowd showers him with "Mama Storm" chants. Storm tells the fans he loves them because they are family. Galli asks Storm about his huge matchup next week against Thomas Latimer. Storm responds: "I went to NWA management and I asked to be apart of the heavyweight division, and I want to face the best. If you're goal is to prove yourself...you have to prove yourself against the best. Tom Latimer is a machine, and I asked for this match." Galli asks Storm about the rumors of him potentially retiring from pro-wrestling. "It's not going to happen," says Storm. "I value every second that I get to stand here and talk to my family. I value every single minute I get to stand in that ring. This is a blessing, and I will take advantage of every moment." Storm goes on to say that Strictly Business is nothing he can't handle, including Kamille. "I will never ever strike a woman."

This brings out Thomas Latimer and Kamille. Latimer says Storm will never receive another world title opportunity based on the stipulation he made with Nick Aldis from the debut of Powerrr. Latimer goes on to tell Storm that he doesn't care about him, or their match. Galli gets breaking news. Mama Storm is here! It's not actually her, but an actor playing her. Storm is not amused. The actor continues to berate Storm for all of his failures. Storm calls this display disrespectful and leaves ending the segment.