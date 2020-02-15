- In the above video, Bianca plays Mario & Sonic at the Olympics Games and chats about her time running track and field in both high school and college on the YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown.

- Jorge Bolly made his WWE NXT debut tonight at a live event in Fort Pierce, Florida. Bolly is a former Lucha Underground and AAA star.

Bolly did sign with WWE back in September but didn't get to make his debut earlier because he blew out his knee.

Below are several tweets about his debut:

- As noted at tomorrow's NXT TakeOver: Portland it will be NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa. Tonight both tweeted about their upcoming match.

Adam Cole tweeted, "I will never let you go" and Tommaso Ciampa wrote, "Tomorrow night comes down to one thing: who wants it more.."

Below are their tweets: