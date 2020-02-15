- In the above video, Bianca plays Mario & Sonic at the Olympics Games and chats about her time running track and field in both high school and college on the YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown.
- Jorge Bolly made his WWE NXT debut tonight at a live event in Fort Pierce, Florida. Bolly is a former Lucha Underground and AAA star.
Bolly did sign with WWE back in September but didn't get to make his debut earlier because he blew out his knee.
Below are several tweets about his debut:
@hijodelfantasma @RaulMendozaWWE ????! #NXTFTPierce pic.twitter.com/TRre3MNP5Y— Kim (@kimberlasskick) February 16, 2020
Jorge Bolly coming in hot #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/BzniHRaUFv— Ian Kirkland (@Slayerdude4003) February 16, 2020
#NXTFtPierce Jorge Bolly is better pic.twitter.com/1rYi0u4q7W— Ian Kirkland (@Slayerdude4003) February 16, 2020
@hijodelfantasma is here #NXTFTPierce pic.twitter.com/sLZS1TZB2h— Mia Simmons (@Poohbaby925) February 16, 2020
- As noted at tomorrow's NXT TakeOver: Portland it will be NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa. Tonight both tweeted about their upcoming match.
Adam Cole tweeted, "I will never let you go" and Tommaso Ciampa wrote, "Tomorrow night comes down to one thing: who wants it more.."
Below are their tweets:
I will never let you go. #TakeoverPortland #AdamColeBayBay #NXTChampion pic.twitter.com/8Et18QGSTq— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 16, 2020
Tomorrow night comes down to one thing: who wants it more... ??????#NXTTakeOverPortland #ColeVsCiampa pic.twitter.com/5B1h0oAp3x— BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) February 16, 2020