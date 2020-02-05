On tonight's AEW Dynamite it was announced there will be a Tag Team Battle Royal in two weeks in Atlanta, Georgia. The winners of that match will get a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Revolution on February 29 in Chicago.

The current champions are Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, but they will be taking on Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky on next week's show. So, we won't know who the champs are until the match is completed.

As noted, Cody will face Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match in Atlanta, as well.

Also announced tonight, a 30-Minute Ironman Match between PAC vs. Kenny Omega will happen three weeks at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. PAC has demanded for weeks to have his rubber match against Omega, finally getting Omega's attention tonight when he threatened Omega's friend, AEW Women World's Champion Riho. Omega immediately accepted a match against his rival.

