- This week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Johnny Gargano make his Full Sail in-ring return with a win over Cameron Grimes. As seen above, WWE released video from the commercial break with Gargano having a little fun with Grimes' trademark hat.

Below is post-show video of Gargano talking to new on-air talent Kat Marino about Sunday's "Takeover: Portland" match against Finn Balor. Gargano says he's been waiting for more than a year to get in the ring with Balor. He went on knocking Balor for not showing up this week, and said on Sunday he will prove why he's the real face of the NXT brand, and the real flag bearer.

"I'm going to bring Finn Balor everything this Sunday," Gargano said. "A dream match, the match everyone wants to see. Well, I want to see it, too, because I need this one. I need this one, more than they can understand."

Regarding Marino, she is the former Kathy Campanelli (real name Alyssa Marino), who made her NXT debut last month. Marino, who studied for 4 years to be an opera singer, trained at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in California, in their non-wrestling class. She originally tried out to be a wrestler, and that led to her being used as a talent at the Santino Bros. live events. She eventually began doing announcing and commentary work. She worked for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood before signing with WWE. Right now the company has three on-air talents who previously worked for CWFH - Marino, Cathy Kelley, and Jon Quasto.

- Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer turns 49 years old today.

- WWE Backstage analyst Paige wants to be a General Manager in WWE once again. Paige took to Twitter today and tweeted on her previous run as SmackDown GM.

"But fr fr.. I need to be GM again. I was very good. Just saying," Paige tweeted.

Paige was named the new blue brand General Manager back in April 2018, just one night after announcing her in-ring retirement. She worked as SmackDown GM, alongside then-Commissioner Shane McMahon, until WWE did away with the RAW and SmackDown authority figures in December 2018. Paige returned to TV several weeks later as the manager of current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, but that alliance ended several months later when Paige needed to take more time off for surgery. Paige currently appears as an analyst on FS1's Backstage show.

