Paul Heyman took to Twitter tonight and had a harsh response to the recent praise for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar from John Cena.

As noted back on January 30, Cena spoke with Sports Illustrated and had major praise for his former rival. Cena called The Beast the best in-ring performer he's ever seen in the pro wrestling business. Cena went on about Lesnar's dominance and how Lesnar put on a clinic during the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event this year. You can read all of Cena's comments on Lesnar by clicking here.

Heyman tweeted a screenshot from his Instagram Stories and told Cena that Lesnar doesn't want his compliments.

"Dear @johncena, #BrockLesnar doesn't want your F'N compliments! Happy Valentine's Day, #YourHumbleAdvocate," Heyman wrote as the caption to a throwback photo of Lesnar wrestling Cena in the older days of SmackDown.

Heyman tagged the official WWE Universe account, Cena and Lesnar in the post. Cena has not responded as of this writing.

You can see Heyman's full tweet below: