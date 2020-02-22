- Above is the latest ROH Throwback Thursday featuring Marty Scurll vs. Dragon Lee vs. Will Ospreay from Final Battle in 2016.

- Ring of Honor's Kevin Eck announced the promotion will be starting a new "Wildcard Wednesday" series, consisting of multi-person tag matches between teams selected at random. Anyone on the roster is eligible to be picked for these bouts. Matches will be taped before ROH live events and then stream over the following weeks on ROH's YouTube channel. The first matches will take place at Bound By Honor (February 28 in Nashville) and Gateway To Honor (February 29 in St. Louis).

- ROH Past vs. Present goes down on March 14 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas and will now feature an appearance by one of ROH's biggest early stars: Paul London. London worked for ROH back in 2002 / 2003, and returned for another run in 2013 / 2014. Below is the current lineup for the upcoming show:

* Alex Shelley and Matt Sydal vs. Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon

* Xavier vs. Jay Lethal

* Homicide vs. Brody King

* Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Briscoe

* Delirious and Grizzly Redwood vs. Joe Hendry and Dalton Castle

* Havanna Pitbulls vs. Mexablood

* Sumie Sakai vs. Nicole Savoy

* John Walters vs. Mark Haskins