Wrestling veterans Austin Aries and Diamond Dallas Page have allegedly been spotted at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for tonight's AEW Dynamite episode.

As seen below, a Twitter user posted a photo of Aries and DDP together, noting that this was them arriving to the arena today.

There's no word yet on if Aries and DDP will be appearing tonight, but we will keep you updated. DDP lives in the Atlanta area and has appeared on AEW programming before. Aries, who has been training with DDP at his own Performance Center in the area, could always end up making his debut.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight, along with the photo of Page and Aries:

* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb in his AEW in-ring debut

* Tag Team Battle Royal with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders for a title shot at Revolution

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega defend their titles against The Lucha Bros

* Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow in the first-ever AEW Steel Cage match

* Britt Baker will be in action