It looks like the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match will go on to WrestleMania 36 to challenge WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

A local commercial that aired in the Philadelphia market during tonight's WWE RAW on the USA Network advertised the following six blue brand Superstars for the SmackDown Chamber match - Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman.

The ad also said the winner of the blue brand Chamber match will become the new #1 contender to the Universal Title for a shot at WrestleMania 36.

The Fiend is set to defend the Universal Title against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later this month, but it seems unlikely that Goldberg will win.

Stay tuned for updates on the 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which will take place on March 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. This will be the final WWE pay-per-view event before The Grandest Stage of Them All on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Below is a screenshot from the Elimination Chamber commercial:

Thomas Schatzman contributed to this article.