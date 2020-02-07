It looks like we could see WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler make her official RAW debut on Monday's episode.

As noted earlier today, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has plans to bring Baszler to the main roster soon, as a member of the RAW brand.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Baszler is scheduled to be at Monday's RAW from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Apparently this will be her start date with the red brand. While Baszler is scheduled for Monday's show, there was no word on if she's in the plans for the TV show.

It's no secret that Baszler vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is rumored for WrestleMania 36. Lynch is scheduled to defend her title against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka on Monday's RAW. It will be interesting to see if Baszler debuts during that match.

Stay tuned for updates on Baszler's WWE future.