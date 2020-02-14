Veteran WWE Superstar Big Show is set to return to TV on Monday's RAW episode.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for The World's Largest Athlete, but PWInsider reports that he is currently scheduled to be at RAW.

After being out of in-ring action for two years, Show returned to WWE action last month to help Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe deal with RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain, who now have Rollins' partner Murphy with them. The January 13 RAW episode saw Show, Owens and Joe lose the first-ever Fist Fight to Rollins and AOP, due to interference from Murphy, who joined the group that night.

Show was written off TV after that Fist Fight, but Owens noted the next week that he would be back eventually to deal with Rollins. It will be interesting to see if WWE keeps Show vs. Rollins going for a singles match on Monday's RAW.

As noted, Monday's RAW from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington will also feature Randy Orton vs. Matt Hardy in a No Holds Barred match.

