The WWE NXT Women's Title match for WrestleMania 36 could be confirmed during Sunday's NXT "Takeover: Portland" event.

Charlotte Flair is currently scheduled to be at Takeover to further her storyline with NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on what they have planned for Flair at Takeover, but a confrontation with Ripley is likely.

That confrontation could come after Ripley's title defense against Bianca Belair. It's believed that Ripley will retain in that match, and then go on to defend against Royal Rumble winner Flair on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ripley recently called Flair out on RAW and Flair then appeared on NXT, but ended up double teamed by Belair and Ripley. Ripley returned to RAW last night and defeated Sarah Logan in singles action, then had words with Flair. They both left the show without Flair accepting the challenge for WrestleMania 36. It looks like Flair may wait until after Ripley retains over Belair to accept the challenge.

NXT "Takeover: Portland" will take place this Sunday, February 16 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network. Remember to join us for live coverage and updates from the show.

Below is the current announced "Takeover: Portland" card:

NXT Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The BroserWeights vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee (c)

Street Fight

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano