It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will be the one to posthumously induct his brother-in-law, "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, into the Hall during WrestleMania 36 Week.

While WWE has not officially announced Bulldog's induction, word going around at last night's RAW was that The Hitman will be the one to induct The Bulldog into the WWE Hall of Fame, according to PWInsider.

We noted before that the entire Hart Family is scheduled to travel to Tampa, FL to be in attendance for the induction. There's been speculation on Davey Boy Smith Jr. (David Hart Smith) being involved with the induction due to his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, but that hasn't been confirmed.

WWE has confirmed just three inductions for the 2020 Class - Batista, The Bella Twins, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman). Batista revealed several weeks ago that he had requested Fit Finlay to be his inductor, but WWE hasn't confirmed the request with an official announcement. There's also no word yet on who will do the inductions for the nWo and The Bella Twins.

The other rumored names for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class are Jushin Thunder Liger and JBL.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on April 2 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa during WrestleMania 36 Week.