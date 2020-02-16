MVP is scheduled to be at Monday's WWE RAW, according to PWInsider.

MVP returned to WWE in the 30-Man Royal Rumble last month and lost to Rey Mysterio the next night on RAW. It's been indicated that he is done wrestling, but the former WWE United States Champion returned last week to bring back The VIP Lounge segment with Drew McIntyre.

It's been reported that MVP is transitioning into a Producer's role for the company, so that may be why he's at RAW. There's no word yet on if he will be appearing on TV this week.

Below is the announced line-up for Monday's RAW from Everett, WA:

* RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins delivers a "sermon" to the crowd

* Rusev and Humberto Carrillo vs. Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza

* Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton in a No Holds Barred match