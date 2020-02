After tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jimmy Havoc defeated Sonny Kiss, and Hikaru Shida beat Cassandra Golden.

The final dark match of the night saw The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Grayson) defeat Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt).

As noted, before tonight's show got going, AEW Women's World Champion Riho defeated Shoko Nakajima. All of these matches are scheduled for next week's AEW Dark.

