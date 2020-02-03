Attendance at tonight's WWE RAW from Salt Lake City could be an issue as government officials are advising citizens to stay off the roads unless they have to be out, due to a snow storm.

The storm began dumping snow through the area overnight and a winter storm advisory is in effect until 10pm local time tonight. The Utah Highway Patrol had reported more than 160 crashes state-wide since midnight as of 10:45am local time this morning, most in Salt Lake County, and there's talk that the Governor will shut the roads down, but that has not been made official as of this writing.

On a related note, Charlotte Flair is braving the commute to a local Cricket Wireless store in Salt Lake City to make a scheduled appearance. As seen below, a fan tweeted a photo of fans braving the blizzard to see The Queen.

Flair responded to the photo and wrote, "I'm on my way!!!!!!!"

WWE Backstage's Ryan Satin noted on Twitter that word from WWE is that RAW is still scheduled to go on as planned tonight.

Stay tuned for updates on how the weather might affect tonight's RAW. You can see the related tweets below: