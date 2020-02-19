PROGRESS Wrestling announced today that they are moving their upcoming Chapter 105 event due to the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Dublin" event.

Chapter 105 was scheduled for Sunday, April 26 from the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. It has been moved up a week to Monday, April 20 from the same location. As we've noted, NXT UK "Takeover: Dublin" was recently announced for April 26 from the 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

The change was made as NXT UK talents often work PROGRESS shows as the two companies have somewhat of a working relationship. There are also PROGRESS officials, co-owner Glen Joseph and co-founder Jon Briley, that work behind-the-scenes at NXT UK events.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, who will surely be booked at Takeover as he is The Irish Ace, currently holds the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles with Scotty Davis.

