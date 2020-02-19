PROGRESS Wrestling announced today that they are moving their upcoming Chapter 105 event due to the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Dublin" event.
Chapter 105 was scheduled for Sunday, April 26 from the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. It has been moved up a week to Monday, April 20 from the same location. As we've noted, NXT UK "Takeover: Dublin" was recently announced for April 26 from the 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland.
The change was made as NXT UK talents often work PROGRESS shows as the two companies have somewhat of a working relationship. There are also PROGRESS officials, co-owner Glen Joseph and co-founder Jon Briley, that work behind-the-scenes at NXT UK events.
NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, who will surely be booked at Takeover as he is The Irish Ace, currently holds the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles with Scotty Davis.
Below is the full Instagram announcement from PROGRESS:
February 19, 2020
DATE CHANGE! 26th April moves to 20th April
Due to the announcement of NXT UK Takeover: Dublin, PROGRESS Management have moved Chapter 105, scheduled for Sunday April 26.
Chapter 105 will now take place on Monday April 20, with a 7pm start time (doors open at 5pm). Estimated finish time will be 10.30-11pm. The show will still be at the Electric Ballroom in Camden.
Tickets will be open for Club PROGRESS member presale ASAP, and for general sale one week after that. Finalised on-sale info will be posted when we have it.
For those not aware, Jon and Glen (ie PROGRESS Management) both work for the NXT UK brand in addition to running PROGRESS, and both will be in Dublin for the Takeover event, which means neither would be in Camden to run the show were it to stay on the scheduled date.
We apologise for anyone inconvenienced by this schedule change. If you would like to discuss further please contact PROGRESS by email: [email protected]