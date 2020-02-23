PROGRESS Wrestling: Chapter 103 was today in London at the Electric Ballroom. Several NXT UK stars were at the event like WALTER, Ilja Dragunov, and Toni Storm. Below are the results from the show:

* Eddie Kingston & Scotty Davis defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

* Gisele Shaw defeated Chakara

* The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.) & WALTER defeated More Than Hype (Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin)

* Paul Robinson (c) beat Kyle Fletcher (PROGRESS Proteus Championship Match)

* Millie McKenzie (w/ Charli Evans) defeated Toni Storm

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Malik

* Cara Noir (c) beat Mark Andrews (w/ Eddie Dennis) (PROGRESS Unified Championship Match)