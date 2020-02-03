WWE has announced Liv Morgan vs. Lana for tonight's RAW episode from Salt Lake City.

This will be a rematch from last week's RAW, which was won by Liv. Rusev and Bobby Lashley were banned from ringside for that match but WWE noted that they will not be banned this week.

In more news for tonight's RAW, WWE announced that Randy Orton's segment will open the show. We noted earlier how WWE announced that Orton would address last week's attack on WWE Hall of Famer Edge. WWE also reported that Edge will not be on tonight's show as he is at home recovering from the attack, but that he will provide an update to his fans early next week.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage of RAW on the USA Network. Below is the updated line-up for tonight's show from the Vivint Smart Home Arena:

* Randy Orton opens the show to address Edge

* Liv Morgan vs. Lana in a rematch from last week

* Ricochet vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley to crown a new #1 contender and Super ShowDown opponent for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW.