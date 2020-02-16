Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event saw Raquel Gonzalez make her official TV re-debut for the brand.

Raquel, formerly known as Reina Gonzalez, interfered in the Street Fight between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai, coming out as Nox looked to end the match with a win. Gonzalez attacked Nox on the top turnbuckle and then put her through a table, allowing Kai to get the pin for the win. Gonzalez then raised the arms of a confused Kai in victory after the match.

Gonzalez, who just received the new first name this past week, originally signed with WWE in May 2016. She previously tried out for Tough Enough. She made her NXT debut in January 2017, then competed in the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic events. Gonzalez lost to Nicole Savoy in the first round of the 2016 MYC, then lost to Kacy Catanzaro in the first round of the 2017 MYC.

Below are a few shots of tonight's Street Fight and the interference from Gonzalez:

But... but what is Raquel González doing here?!?! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/g6lGVFYSFI — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020