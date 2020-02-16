Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event saw Raquel Gonzalez make her official TV re-debut for the brand.
Raquel, formerly known as Reina Gonzalez, interfered in the Street Fight between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai, coming out as Nox looked to end the match with a win. Gonzalez attacked Nox on the top turnbuckle and then put her through a table, allowing Kai to get the pin for the win. Gonzalez then raised the arms of a confused Kai in victory after the match.
Gonzalez, who just received the new first name this past week, originally signed with WWE in May 2016. She previously tried out for Tough Enough. She made her NXT debut in January 2017, then competed in the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic events. Gonzalez lost to Nicole Savoy in the first round of the 2016 MYC, then lost to Kacy Catanzaro in the first round of the 2017 MYC.
Below are a few shots of tonight's Street Fight and the interference from Gonzalez:
.@DakotaKai_WWE and @TeganNoxWWE_ aren't wasting ANY time getting this #StreetFight started at #NXTTakeOver: Portland! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WXzhgqAmoE— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
She didn't come to play, fam. #NXTTakeOver @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/cpSNymWiMx— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen... we have ourselves a Street Fight.@DakotaKai_WWE @EvieKicksHarder #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/y4I0WGmlfN— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
#LadyKane has emerged in Portland!#NXTTakeOver @TeganNoxWWE_ pic.twitter.com/drh5MFjooR— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
Don't. Mess. With. @DakotaKai_WWE. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/mZhTEgqMt6— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
But... but what is Raquel González doing here?!?! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/g6lGVFYSFI— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
MAMMA MIA!!!!!#RaquelGonzalez just OBLITERATED @TeganNoxWWE_ !!!@DakotaKai_WWE #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/d58smdDoo7— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
Is this #WWENXT's newest power alliance?@DakotaKai_WWE takes the W from tonight's Street Fight... with the help of Raquel González! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/5n5tLu3U34— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020