WWE has announced that a RAW Women's Elimination Chamber match will see the winner going on to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for a title match at WrestleMania 36.

The Chamber will feature WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, and Natalya.

Baszler vs. Lynch has been rumored for WrestleMania 36.

As previously noted, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia announced a SmackDown Men's Chamber match with the winner going on to challenge WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. WWE has not confirmed that match but the arena advertised participants as Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman.

The 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on March 8 and will be the final pay-per-view before The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Below is WWE's announcement on the RAW Women's Chamber: