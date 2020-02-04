- Above is the latest video from WWE Now India, featuring a look at Charlotte Flair's promotional tour of Mumbai and Bengaluru in December. The video also features WWE India on-air talent Gaelyn Mendonca.

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW in Salt Lake City saw Rey Mysterio defeat WWE NXT Superstar Angel Garza by DQ after Garza dropped Rey on the exposed concrete at ringside. Garza was brought to RAW by Zelina Vega, to deal with his cousin Humberto Carrillo, while WWE United States Champion Andrade is out for 30 days due to his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy. Rey ended up making the save for Carrillo, which led to the Mysterio vs. Garza singles match.

In an interesting bit of trivia from the WWE Stats page, the last time Mysterio competed in a TV match from the Salt Lake City, Utah area was in February 1999, and that match featured the late Hector Garza - the uncle to Angel and Humberto. The WCW Thunder taping on Thursday, February 18, 1999 saw Rey and Konnan defeat Hector and Silver King. Rey locked up with another Garza family member 21 years later as he did battle with Angel on RAW last night.

- WWE's The Bump has confirmed that Bianca Belair, Ricochet and Josiah Williams will be joining them on tomorrow's 90-minute episode on all WWE Digital platforms. As noted, The Street Profits will be the in-studio guests. There's no word yet on if Belair will be in-studio with husband Montez Ford, but it was indicated that Belair and Ricochet will not be live in the studio. It was also confirmed that artist Josiah Williams of NXT and Wrestle & Flow will be on this week's episode.

The Bump begins airing at 10am ET tomorrow morning. Stay tuned for any news & notes coming out of the show.