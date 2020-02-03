WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley appeared on tonight's WWE RAW episode to urge Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair to challenge for her black & yellow brand title at WrestleMania 36.

Flair came out to the ring on RAW to announce her opponent for WrestleMania 36. She mentioned how she's already defeated RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and has already held both of those titles multiple times, but she still wants all the gold. That's when the music interrupted and Ripley made her way out to a big pop from the crowd. Ripley taunted Flair and said she should use her Rumble title shot to challenge for the NXT Women's Title on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Flair did not respond to Ripley, but she did face off with her in the middle of the ring. Flair then made her exit and stopped on the stage to yell "Wooo!" back at Ripley. There's no word yet on when Flair will accept the challenge.

As we've noted, WWE has reportedly had plans to do Flair vs. Ripley, Shayna Baszler vs. Lynch, and Naomi or Lacey Evans vs. Bayley at WrestleMania 36. Ripley is set to defend her title next at NXT "Takeover: Portland" on Sunday, February 16, against Bianca Belair. They will meet face-to-face in the ring on Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network.

Stay tuned for updates on Flair vs. Ripley, and the WrestleMania 36 card. Below are a few shots from tonight's segment in Salt Lake City: